OnePlus 9 Pro – the camera behind ‘2024’

When we think of equipment that goes into real filmmaking, visuals of heavy, bulky cameras being operated by crane-like devices, being pushed around on tracks are often what come to mind. But what if we tell you that you can make a real film without all this hassle thanks to a particular ‘Hassel(blad)’ that a smartphone has brought to the market.

It might seem like a far-fetched idea but this is actually true. The brand that refuses to settle– OnePlus has yet again pushed the envelope of what most people assume can be done with a smartphone and has added another major feather in its camera cap – filmmaking! And we are not talking about some small obligatory part of the film being shot on the phone. A full fledged feature film was actually shot on the OnePlus 9 Pro as a part of the brand’s ‘Shot on OnePlus’ initiative.

Celebrated filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and OnePlus came together to create a film under his Andolan Production, that was shot entirely on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Titled “2024,” the movie was released recently on Disney+ Hotstar. As the name suggests, the movie is based in 2024 in Mumbai and revolves around four youngsters who grew up in an orphanage in Dharavi. It highlights their struggles to survive in the middle of a pandemic which mirrors the learning of the pandemic problems most of us have faced in recent times. The director of the film, Vikramaditya Motwane, of Andolan Films said about the association: “ I have always been interested in using the latest technology and this film is a story where the use of the new OnePlus device fits beautifully,”.

The action laden thriller is an 60 minute long feature film shot in different locations featuring various actors captured in a variety of light settings. Which can be a task even for a pro level camera to capture but OnePlus managed to not only capture the shots but also delivered them with stunning details and colours.

This hardly comes as a surprise considering the camera muscle and software magic the OnePlus 9 Pro packs. The smartphone comes with a quad camera setup on the back which is led by the flagship 48 megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor that comes with dual native ISO and omnidirectional PDAF which results in impeccable colours and details. This is paired with a 50 megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX766 sensor which widens the photography horizon and delivers a completely different landscape perspective. Then there is an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor in the pack with 3.3 x optical zoom, PDAF and OIS which allows you to zoom into your shot without compromising on image quality even when the shot is loaded with action. Lastly there is a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor that highlights the shots in striking blacks and whites to help you add more depth to your shots.

All of this camera muscle is bundled with some serious software magic. OnePlus has also collaborated with the legendary camera name, Hasselblad to create a Hasselblad Camera for Mobile system for the first time. This brings Hasselblad’s natural colour calibration to the OnePlus 9 Pro which makes the phone deliver extremely realistic colours with tons of details and high dynamic range.

The video shooting experience is also quite effortless on the phone thanks to features like ultra-realistic 8K 30fps, superior HDR video recording, in-built image stabilization and support for capturing 4K at 120 fps. And all that proved to be especially helpful in the making of ‘2024’. As the film is captured in an array of different light conditions, a camera that understands the need of the hour and is agile enough to move along with the changing conditions is extremely important. The OnePlus 9 Pro did just that. The super fast focus speeds along with 64x more colour information delivered well-detailed daytime and night time footage and even in action-heavy footage, the camera on the OnePlus 9 Pro provided reduced motion blur with higher dynamic range for shooting different scenes of the film. When the situation got too dark, the advanced Nightscape Video 2.0 mode on the device came to the fore and delivered detailed and aptly bright videos. And for times when the settings were too bright DOL-HDR support on the OnePlus 9 Pro handled even high contrast situations like a true pro.

A power hungry task like shooting an entire feature film on a phone was handled with ease on the OnePlus 9 Pro because along with all the camera muscle the phone also brings some staggering hardware. The phone is powered by one of the most powerful smartphone chipsets in the industry, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor which is paired with a massive and speedy 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The tall, curved, 6.7 inch fluid AMOLED display comes with quad HD resolution and 120 HZ refresh rate, which make it particularly brilliant for reviewing and even editing footage. Keeping it all clean and smoothly running is OnePlus’ clean and uncomplicated OxygenOS which makes the phone a treat to use and work with. The phone comes with dust and water resistance, making it perfect to shoot outdoors without having to worry about its well being.

The phone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery which keeps it going through the day and in times when you run out of charge, you can simply charge the phone all the way from zero to hundred per cent in less than an hour both wired and wirelessly thanks to the support for Warp Charge.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a smartphone built for greatness and the fact that a major feature film like ‘2024’ was shot in it proves just that. The phone has more than enough potential to keep up with any creative idea that a user might have and will help one execute just that. It did not settle on just taking basic photos and videos and went ahead to shoot full fledged feature films. If this is not Never Settling, we do not know what is.

“2024” is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar India starting today. You can view a trailer of the film here.