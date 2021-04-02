OnePlus 9 Pro teardown video by iFixit explains why you shouldn’t drop this phone

April 2, 2021 7:08:56 pm
The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the latest smartphones packed to the brim with top-notch hardware and features. With all that in the body, the OnePlus 9 Pro is also the brand’s most expensive phone yet. However, that does make us wonder how durable the phone is.
A recent video that surfaced online shows the OnePlus 9 Pro being opened apart. The four-minute-long iFixit video shows the OnePlus 9 Pro being opened right to the phone’s insides. The teardown reveals that the OnePlus 9 Pro is bound together by a tough adhesive near the camera bump.
After removing the rear covering the OnePlus 9 Pro features a black mid-frame along with a wireless charging coil. The teardown video of the phone also larger tabs on the twin batteries that make disassembling them easier than some other phones.
The team also notes that the presence of glue and adhesives throughout the phone’s construction makes disassembling the phone a hard task. As a result, repairing commonly broken elements like a screen panel could be a tedious process on the OnePlus 9 Pro.
“Its easily removable battery and relatively modular construction are always great to see, but its glued-on rear panel is a barrier to entry and repair — making matters worse,” the team noted.
Once the teardown is complete, the OnePlus 9 Pro secures a repairability score of 4 out of 10, on a scale where 10 is the easiest to repair. This means that the OnePlus 9 Pro could be a fairly difficult phone to repair for most people. However, it still isn’t as difficult as phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra which scores only 3 out of 10.
