Friday, April 02, 2021
OnePlus 9 Pro teardown video by iFixit explains why you shouldn’t drop this phone

The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the most powerful smartphones right now, but it also has a fairly complex internal structure that makes repairs pretty difficult.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 2, 2021 7:08:56 pm
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro teardown,The OnePlus 9 Pro is a tough phone to open up due to a complex setup of adhesives. (Image Source: YouTube/ iFixit)

The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the latest smartphones packed to the brim with top-notch hardware and features. With all that in the body, the OnePlus 9 Pro is also the brand’s most expensive phone yet. However, that does make us wonder how durable the phone is.

A recent video that surfaced online shows the OnePlus 9 Pro being opened apart. The four-minute-long iFixit video shows the OnePlus 9 Pro being opened right to the phone’s insides. The teardown reveals that the OnePlus 9 Pro is bound together by a tough adhesive near the camera bump.

Check out the video here.

After removing the rear covering the OnePlus 9 Pro features a black mid-frame along with a wireless charging coil. The teardown video of the phone also larger tabs on the twin batteries that make disassembling them easier than some other phones.

Also Read |OnePlus 9 Pro review: A much better camera on a better flagship

The team also notes that the presence of glue and adhesives throughout the phone’s construction makes disassembling the phone a hard task. As a result, repairing commonly broken elements like a screen panel could be a tedious process on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

“Its easily removable battery and relatively modular construction are always great to see, but its glued-on rear panel is a barrier to entry and repair — making matters worse,” the team noted.

Once the teardown is complete, the OnePlus 9 Pro secures a repairability score of 4 out of 10, on a scale where 10 is the easiest to repair. This means that the OnePlus 9 Pro could be a fairly difficult phone to repair for most people. However, it still isn’t as difficult as phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra which scores only 3 out of 10.

