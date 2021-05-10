scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 10, 2021
Most read

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro start receiving OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones in India. Here is how you can update your smartphone.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
Updated: May 10, 2021 4:06:05 pm
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 update, OnePlus 9 update, OxygenOS 11.2.5.5, OnePlus how to update, Update OnePlus 9 Pro,OnePlus's new update for its latest range of smartphones; the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 were first spotted by users on the company's forums( Image source: File)

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones in India. The new update for the OnePlus 9-series devices will bring camera, network, and system improvements. The update is also said to include the May 2021 Android security patch.

Both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 were launched in March this year. The smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 888 SOC and feature rear cameras that have been fine tuned in partnership with Swedish brand Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9/ OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update: What’s new?

OnePlus’s new update for its latest range of smartphones; the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 was first spotted by users on the company’s forums. As per the changelog, the update brings in notable camera improvements including improved HDR performance and improved white balance performance of the rear cameras.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The update is also said to improve the charging performance of the smartphones, the stability of network communication and Wi-Fi performance, and the probable lagging of the keyboard. The new update is also said to include the May 2021 Android security patch . OnePlus has also fixed other known issues and improved the system stability of the devices. The update is around 130MB in size.

Read more |OnePlus 9 review: The killer feature here is the camera

The update; OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 is rolling out to Indian users first and should become available to other regions over the coming days.

Here is how you can manually update your OnePlus 9/9 Pro

1. Go to Settings
2. Then search for the System Updates option.
3. Tap on the System Updates option
4. If the updater detects a new update, then it will show you a notification.
5. You need to tap on it to begin the downloading process.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

apple event, apple event 2021, apple event april 2021, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2021 live, apple event 2021, apple event 2021 today, apple spring loaded event, apple spring loaded event live, apple spring loaded event live update, ipad pro, ipad pro 2021, new ipad pro 2021 launch date, ipad pro 2021 launch imac design, new apple product
iPad Pro 2021 to iMac: Here’s everything Apple announced at the event

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement
x