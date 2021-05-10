OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro start receiving OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update

OnePlus's new update for its latest range of smartphones; the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 were first spotted by users on the company's forums( Image source: File)

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones in India. The new update for the OnePlus 9-series devices will bring camera, network, and system improvements. The update is also said to include the May 2021 Android security patch.

Both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 were launched in March this year. The smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 888 SOC and feature rear cameras that have been fine tuned in partnership with Swedish brand Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9/ OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update: What’s new?

OnePlus’s new update for its latest range of smartphones; the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 was first spotted by users on the company’s forums. As per the changelog, the update brings in notable camera improvements including improved HDR performance and improved white balance performance of the rear cameras.

The update is also said to improve the charging performance of the smartphones, the stability of network communication and Wi-Fi performance, and the probable lagging of the keyboard. The new update is also said to include the May 2021 Android security patch . OnePlus has also fixed other known issues and improved the system stability of the devices. The update is around 130MB in size.

The update; OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 is rolling out to Indian users first and should become available to other regions over the coming days.

Here is how you can manually update your OnePlus 9/9 Pro

1. Go to Settings

2. Then search for the System Updates option.

3. Tap on the System Updates option

4. If the updater detects a new update, then it will show you a notification.

5. You need to tap on it to begin the downloading process.