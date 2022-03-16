OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 OxygenOS 12 update brings major fixes

OnePlus has announced new OxygenOS 12 updates for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The Android 12-based updates for the two flagship smartphones bring some much needed fixes including issues with Always-On Display (AOD), a blurred screen bug and inability to register on 5G networks in some scenarios.

The update comes with firmware version LE2111_11.C.46 for Indian users and LE2113_11.C.46 for European users for the OnePlus 9.

For the OnePlus 9 Pro, the firmware version is LE2121_11.C.46 for the Indian variant and LE2123_11.C.46 for the European variant.

OnePlus announced a full changelog for the smartphones with on the OnePlus forums. You can check it out below.

System

[Improved] system stability

[Fixed] the abnormal display of AOD

[Fixed] the issue of blurred screen in some scenarios

[Fixed] the issue that Alexa APP crashes in some scenarios

[Updated] Android security patch to 2022.02

Network

[Fixed] the issue that unable to register 5G network in some scenarios

The update has still not been released to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in North America, which OnePlus states is due to country-specific limitations. However, the updates will come to the devices in these regions in the next update cycle, the brand said.

Note that the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 updates will be rolled out in batches so not everyone will be able to get the update it at the same time. If you don’t wish to wait for the update to arrive on your device, you can manually install it using Oxygen Updater.

Alternatively, you can simply wait for the OTA (over the air) update to arrive, for which you will get a notification on your phone.