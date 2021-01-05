OnePlus 9 Pro likely to sport 45W wireless charging

From getting the tag of ‘flagship killer’ to becoming a flagship, OnePlus has been adding more and more features to its smartphones. With the launch of the OnePlus 8 Pro last year, the smartphone maker introduced wireless charging which is a common feature on most flagships these days. Now, as per a leak by tipster Max Jambor, the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 45W wireless charging which is a considerable increase compared to its predecessor which supported 30W wireless charging.

Phones from Chinese smartphone makers like Oppo, Huawei and Xiaomi already have similar wireless charging specs. Xiaomi recently launched Mi 11 in China which has support for 50W wireless charging.

Along with 45W wireless charging, the OnePlus 9 Pro is also expected to support reverse wireless charging for charging accessories like truly wireless earbuds or a smartwatch. However, OnePlus Buds do not support wireless charging. On the other hand, OnePlus’ smartwatch is yet to be revealed.

The leaks also suggest that the vanilla OnePlus 9 will also have support for wireless charging this time around but the speed has not been specified. It is not yet clear whether the rumoured OnePlus 9 Lite will get wireless charging or not.

It is confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. OnePlus may ditch the curved display in favour of flat display which was seen on OnePlus 8T. The higher refresh rate is a possibility too which help the company target gamers as well. The wired fast-charging on the phone is expected to be 65W. As per the leaked photos, the rear camera module will have two large sensors and one smaller one for macro photography.

