A new leak gives us our best look yet at what the OnePlus 9 Pro could look like

Details about the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro’s camera module have been leaked ahead of its expected launch next month. YouTuber Dave Lee shared photos of OnePLus 9 Pro’s prototype that he got from a source. The camera module design of the device is similar to the leaked photos we had seen earlier but it houses an additional camera and confirmed the brand of cameras it will be using on the rear.

Earlier there were rumours that OnePlus will collaborate with Leica for their upcoming series but the new prototype shows that the company will be using Hasselblad cameras. The quad-camera setup on the back includes a primary sensor, an ultrawide sensor. The two cameras on the bottom can be a telephoto lens accompanied by a macro camera, depth sensor, and a camera filter.

There is also an LED flash on the back which can be a laser autofocus system. The telephoto lens can allow up to 3.3x zoom. However, when the device is launched it can be capped at 3x zoom.

Apart from the camera specifications, the OnePlus 9 Pro prototype sported a glass back. While the OnePlus 8T sported a flat display and the OnePlus 9 sported the same, the leaked device showed curved edges similar to its predecessor. The device also had 256 GB of internal storage and showed 11GB RAM in the ‘About Phone’ section which should be 12GB once the device is launched. Also, the alert slider has been made a lot thinner than before.

Earlier, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that OnePlus 9 Pro and the vanilla version will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor which we have already seen on devices like Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung S21 series (US versions). Previous leaks also suggest that it will have a Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery capacity of the device has not been revealed in the leaks yet but it is expected to support 45W wireless charging and 65W wired charging.