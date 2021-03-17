OnePlus 9 Pro display details officially revealed: All you need to know

OnePlus 9 Pro display details have been officially revealed by the company ahead of the March 23 launch. In a blog post, the company confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro will offer a Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will operate at QHD+ or 2K resolution, similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone.

To offer the best possible experience, the company is offering top-level hardware to users with OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone also offers support for native 10-bit colour depth, 1300 nits peak brightness and HDR10+. The device even supports MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), so the sports content can be viewed at ultra-smooth frame rates.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will have a 360Hz touch response, which the company is calling “Hyper Touch.” OnePlus is promising this feature will cut up to 30ms of latency in action games, which will help offer a better gaming experience. OnePlus is asserting that the Hyper Touch support will offer up to 6X faster syncing speed between the display and the processor compared to other devices.

Comparatively, both OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra sports a 120Hz display with 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is worth noting that Xiaomi’s Mi 11 offers the fastest response with a 480Hz touch response. It is still good to have 360Hz touch response rate as you rarely get it.

OnePlus is asserting that Hyper Touch supports games like Call of Duty Mobile, League of Legends, PUBG, and Brawl Stars. It is promising that the other games will get the Hyper Touch support in near the future.

One of the noted features that the OnePlus 9 Pro will have is the LTPO OLED display that dynamically adapts the refresh rate from 120Hz to as low as 1Hz, depending on the requirement. This will further save a good amount of battery life when you look at static content.

OnePlus is claiming that the OnePlus 9 Pro’s display “uses up to 50 percent less power while continuously delivering a super smooth 120Hz viewing experience when needed.” Comparatively, the lowest refresh rate of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is 10Hz.