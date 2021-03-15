OnePlus 9 Pro’s design revealed by Pete Lau along with new camera features

OnePlus 9 Pro’s design has been revealed ahead of its launch on March 23. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted photos of the Morning Mist colour variant for the Pro variant of the upcoming phone. The photos show the back and front as well. It looks like the leaked renders were close to accurate as it still has a selfie camera cutout on the top left corner of the device.

The OnePlus 9’s camera module was also revealed. The colour variant shown in the image was the Winter Mist. The company has been focusing on the new camera setup on the back after its partnership with Hasselblad cameras. The OnePlus 9 version will have a triple camera setup on the back, while the Pro variant will have a quad-camera setup.

The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide sensor on the OnePlus 9 series. The company has been sharing camera samples of the devices. There will be a “Tilt-shift” which will make “real-world scenes look like miniature”.

The videos will experience an improvement with DOL-HDR in the upcoming series.

Lau, in his tweet, said that it is “an enhanced form of HDR that’s even more powerful with backlighting and reducing noise for richer, more natural details”. As per leaks, two more colour variants of the OnePlus 9 Pro will be Astral Black and Pine Green whereas the OnePlus 9 will be available in Stellar Black, Arctic Sky colours.

At first glance it may appear simple. But the more you look at it, the more you see its beauty is in how it reflects the world around you. This is the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist. pic.twitter.com/OohJzxqirh — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 15, 2021

Last year we introduced 3-HDR for video. But I always want us to do better, and so we did: our team brought DOL-HDR to the #OnePlus9Series, an enhanced form of HDR that’s even more powerful with backlighting and reducing noise for richer, more natural details. pic.twitter.com/pPxD1kI7PC — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 14, 2021

When @MKBHD posted about the #OnePlus9Series this week, some of you also noticed a “Tilt-Shift” feature, which makes real-world scenes look like miniatures. Yes, it’s new. And yes, it is really, really fun. pic.twitter.com/i0yOdlZ6PJ — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 14, 2021

While most of the focus is on the cameras, the OnePlus 9 series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Both phones will have 120Hz AMOLED display and capable of 65W fast-charging. The display on the Pro variant is curved and the resolution is expected to be QHD+ whereas OnePlus 9 may sport a flat display.

OnePlus 9 may have a plastic back instead of a glass back. Samsung made a similar move with the launch of the Galaxy S21 series. The choice of plastic at the back will help keep the OnePlus 9 priced lower compared to the Pro variant.