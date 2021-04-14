OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R sale today at 12 noon on Amazon, OnePlus website: Here are the details

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will go on sale today at 12 noon for Amazon Prime members and on the official OnePlus website. Only Red Cable Club members can participate in the sale on the OnePlus website. The OnePlus 9 starts at Rs 49,999, while the OnePlus 9R starts at Rs 39,999. Here are all the details to keep in mind.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R: Price in India, sale offers

OnePlus 9R has a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version, while the 12GB RAM+256GB version will cost Rs 43,999. The OnePlus 9 starts at Rs 49,999 for 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and the higher variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 54,999.

The sale offers on OnePlus website for OnePlus 9R buyers are Rs 2,000 off with SBI credit card and EMI transactions. There’s also up to 10 per cent cashback on select American Express Cards. OnePlus is also offering up to 6 Months No Cost EMI on SBI Credit Cards from April 14 till April 30 on both phones.

OnePlus 9 buyers gets Rs 3000 off with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. The AMEX offer is also valid on this phone. Amazon has the same bank card offers on SBI along with No Cost EMI on select bank cards. The AMEX offer is not present on Amazon India.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9R: What is the difference?

The OnePlus 9 gets the Hasselblad branded camera at the back, which comes with a 48MP main wide-angle camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a monochrome camera sensor. The OnePlus 9R has four cameras at the back without the Hasselblad branding. The camera setup is similar to the older OnePlus 8T. This includes a 48MP main camera, a 16 MP ultra-wide angle camera, 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera.

While the OnePlus 9 runs the Snapdragon 888 processor, the OnePlus 9R runs the Snapdragon 870 version. Both phones come with a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging support with OnePlus bundling the faster charger in the box.

Both phones have a similar 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The devices also have HDR10+ certification.

For those who want the top of the line specifications, but don’t want to pay the premium for the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9 might be a better a pick. The OnePlus 9R is aimed at those who don’t want to pay more than Rs 45,000 and still want the latest series from the brand.