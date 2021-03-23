OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R launched in India; Check price, specifications

Check out all the details on the OnePlus 9 (Left) and OnePlus 9 Pro (Right). (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus just launched its awaited 9 series in India. The new series comprises the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R. The new phones will succeed the OnePlus 8 series and come with updated specifications including the new Snapdragon 870 and 888 chipsets and Hasselblad cameras. Below are all the details on the new OnePlus 9 series phones.

OnePlus 9 specifications

The OnePlus 9 sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, giving users 402 PPI (pixels per inch). The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone comes with Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 out of the box.

Powering the phone is a 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which will be coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Other specifications include an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, Dolby atmos support, dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Coming to camera optics, we have a triple camera setup on the front comprising a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. There is no optical image stabilisation (OIS) here, but you do get electronic image stabilisation (EIS). This setup is capable of shooting 8K video at 30fps and 4K video at up to 60fps. On the front is a single 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 525 PPI. There is also support for adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. There’s also MEMC and HDR10+ certification. The phone comes with Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 out of the box.

Under the hood, the phone features a 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB pr 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Powering the phone is a 4,500mAh battery again that supports 65W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. Other specifications include an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, Dolby atmos support, dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 support.

For the camera, we have a quad-camera setup on the back comprising a 48MP main Sony IMX789 camera sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor and a 2MP monochrome camera. Unlike the vanilla OnePlus 9, the main sensor on the OnePlus 9 Pro features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The setup is capable of shooting 8K video at 30fps and 4K video at up to 120fps. There is also a single 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 9R specifications

The OnePlus 9R is the third phone in the series focused at gamers. The phone features a flexible OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 870 and is coupled with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. Coming to the camera setup, the phone has a 48MP main camera. For the battery, we have a 4,500mAh battery and 65W fast charging. Other features include dual stereo speakers, a new Cyberpunk-style night mode for the camera and better haptic feedback.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone will be available in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, and Astral Black colours. The higher-end OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The device will be available in three new colours called Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black.

The OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone will be available in a black and a blue variant. The OnePlus 9 series will be available in India via Amazon. Pre-order for the device will start in early April.