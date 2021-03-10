OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e leaks: Here’s all we know so far

The OnePlus 9 Pro, the most powerful variant in the series, is expected to come with a quad camera setup on the back. (Screenshot: Dave Lee/YouTube)

The OnePlus 9 is one of the most awaited smartphones right now. So much that pretty much every aspect of the phone has been the target of leaks and rumours at some level. Revealing its collaboration with Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad, OnePlus recently revealed that the 9 series, likely featuring the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro and a rumoured 9E could launch on March 23.

Ahead of the launch, here’s all we know about the OnePlus 9 series so far, including camera, specifications and more.

OnePlus 9 expected specifications

The vanilla OnePlus 9 is expected to feature the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB or 12GB RAM. We could also see 12GB and 256GB storage variants. A 6.55-inch AMOLED display panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate is expected along with FHD+ resolution.

Not a lot of information is available on the camera setup of the vanilla OnePlus 9 so far. However, many expect the phone to sport a triple camera setup, unlike the Pro variant which is expected to have 4 cameras. The triple camera setup could include a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and an unspecified macro sensor.

The phone is also expected to sport a 16MP front camera. The OnePlus 9 could also feature a stereo speaker setup along with a 4,500mAh battery, 65W charging and a type-C USB 3.1 port.

OnePlus 9 Pro expected specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro will be the highest-end variant of the lot. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera. We are likely to see the 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset along with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For the camera, multiple images so far have shown a quad camera-setup, likely comprising a main sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, a telephoto sensor and a macro sensor. CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that there will be a 50MP ultra-wide sensor on the phone. The setup is also expected to include a 48MP main sensor, likely with Hasselblad optics, along with an 8MP telephoto sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

Rumours have also pointed at the presence of a 4,500mAh battery along with 65W fast charging support on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Just like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the 9 Pro could also feature wireless charging at 30W and reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus 9e/ 9R/ 9 Lite expected specifications

The OnePlus 9e, which may also end up being called either the 9R or the 9 lite, is a new addition, expected to be a toned-down version of the two flagship phones. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Leaks have suggested that the phone could be powered by the 5G-enabled mid-range Snapdragon 690 chipset. The OnePlus 9e could also come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Coming to the camera setup, not much is known about the OnePlus 9e’s camera setup yet. While we may not get Hasselblad lenses on this phone, expect a decently competitive camera setup. No concrete information is out there on other elements like the battery and charging capacity. However, expect more details from OnePlus as we head closer to a launch date.