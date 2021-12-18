scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 18, 2021
MUST READ

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro begin getting OxygenOS 12 update again

OnePlus was forced to pull the update for the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 after users experienced a lot of bugs after the initial rollout.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 18, 2021 1:48:54 pm
OnePlus, OnePlus 9 pro,Check out all that's new with the latest OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro update. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus had begun rolling out OxygenOS 12 to its flagship OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones earlier this month. However,the updates were soon pulled back days later after users complained of a number of major bugs with the software.

Now, OnePlus has resumed the update rollout for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. A new post on the OnePlus community forums shows the new changelog for the fixed update. Here it is.

System

Improved the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking

Optimized the system power consumption to extend the battery life

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Fixed the issue of screen tearing when back to the home screen in some games

Fixed the issue that the notification bar showed a blank bar

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Also Read |OnePlus Community sale: All offers on OnePlus 9 Series, Nord Series and more

Camera

Improved the startup speed of the application

Improved the image effect of the rear camera

Network

Fixed the issue that failed to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios

The new OxygenOS 12 update is only being rolled out for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Indian and global variants. The company is rolling the update out in a phased manner, like with most updates.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

If you have a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, you can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings/ System/ System updates. If you don’t see the update here you can use Oxygen Updater or wait for the update to come to your phone later.

The OxygenOS 12 update is set to be the last major update for the OnePlus 9 series and or other phones, before the brand switches to the new unified OS that will blend together Oppo’s ColorOS and OnePlus’ OxygenOS.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 18: Latest News

Advertisement