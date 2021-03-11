OnePlus 9 series official renders leaked online ahead of March 23 launch

OnePlus 9 series is all set to make its debut on March 23 and ahead of the official launch, a lot of details have already been revealed. Now, the high-resolution renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 have leaked online. The images show the premium phone’s front and rear design. They also suggest that the OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in black, green, and silver colours, whereas the standard version could be offered in black, blue, and purple colours.

Both the smartphones will have a Hasselblad-branded rear camera setup, which the company has already confirmed. The Pro version will feature a quad rear camera setup and the OnePlus 9 is expected to pack three sensors at the back. The renders suggest that the upcoming OnePlus phones will have a slight camera bump and a notification slider.

As per the renders shared by WinFuture, both OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 will sport a single punch-hole display design. The cut-out is placed on the top left side of the screen, which houses the selfie camera. The company’s CEO Pete Lau just recently confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide sensor.

The other three cameras could be a 48MP IMX789 primary camera, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Furthermore, the alleged OnePlus 9 Pro phone was recently spotted on Geekbench with model number OnePlus LE2115. The listing suggests that the brand will offer the devices with 12GB RAM and a Snapdragon 888 processor (codename Lahaina). The handset has 1,120 single-core score and a 3,630 multi-core score.

Apart from 5G support, the new devices will likely offer support for fast wireless charging, and stereo speakers. It is unknown whether the standard version will have an IP rating, but the same is expected to be available on the 9 Pro. Alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the company is also expected to launch the OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9R on March 23.