OnePlus 9 Lite to launch along with OnePlus 9, 9 Pro: Report

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to make its debut in the first quarter of 2021. The line up is said to include three smartphones, namely OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9E. Now, a fresh report by Android Central claims that the third model in the series will be called OnePlus 9 Lite and not 9E.

It is being reported that this smartphone will be cheaper than the other two OnePlus phones. The Lite version will reportedly draw power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset, instead of the recently launched Snapdragon 888 SoC. This doesn’t mean that 865 SoC won’t offer a powerful performance. The same chip has powered many 2020 flagship phones.

The OnePlus 9 Lite is rumoured to share a few features with the recently launched OnePlus 8T. The Lite version could feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED panel, and even support 65W fast charging. It is expected to sport similar camera setup, but feature plastic back panel. The new OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch sometime in March next year. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus 9: Expected specifications, features

As per several leaks, the OnePlus 9 could launch with a 6.55-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will likely offer an AMOLED panel, supporting HDR and full-HD+ resolution. The upcoming OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones are tipped to come with a Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor, which is based on 5nm process.

The standard version is said to house a 4,500mAh battery. It is also expected to offer support for 65W fast charging, similar to the OnePlus 8T. The new devices will likely ship Android 11 out-of-the-box as the brand usually launches devices with the latest Android OS.

Similar to OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 9 is also expected to have a triple rear camera setup. The Pro will likely offer four cameras at the back. The standard version could feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.9 aperture. The back camera setup on OnePlus 9 could also include a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cine camera with f/1.8 aperture. It could be paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus and f/3.4 lens. The rest of the details are still unknown.

OnePlus 9 series: Expected price

As per the cited source, the OnePlus 9 Lite price could start from $600 (approximately Rs 44,200). The OnePlus 9 price could be around $780, which is around Rs 57,380 in India. The top-end OnePlus 9 Pro variant might cost around $800 (roughly Rs 58,850). While OnePlus hasn’t confirmed the Indian launch date of these devices, it will likely bring these to India too. We expect OnePlus to launch its latest flagship series at a much lower price in India to give a tough competition to brands like Xiaomi and Realme.

OnePlus Watch: Expected features

Alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the company could also launch its first smartwatch. The device will have a circular dial. It is likely to arrive with an AMOLED panel, heart rate monitoring, and other basic features. It is being rumoured that the design of the watch could be similar to Oppo or Vivo Watch.

The fitness wearable is expected to at least come with a Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. A recent report hinted that OnePlus Watch will offer support for Google’s Wear OS. It was reported that the Chinese company is working with Google to bring improvements to Wear OS, including a better interoperability experience.

