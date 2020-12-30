OnePlus 9 camera module will not have a periscope lens, hints new leak

The upcoming OnePlus 9 series is one of the most anticipated of the year 2021 and a total of three phones are expected from the company. The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite, which will likely be the successor of the OnePlus Nord are expected in the 2021 lineup. The flagship OnePlus 9 series will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, which is a given considering that’s the path the brand takes each year. But it looks like with the camera, the OnePlus 9 will stick to a more simpler setup. According to a new leak on Weibo posted by tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 9 camera module will only include a simple telephoto lens, instead of a periscope lens.

As per the tipster, the main reason behind the exclusion could be the supply of these parts, which have taken a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It would not make much of a difference as OnePlus has not used a periscope lens on their phones before. There are also rumours that OnePlus will collaborate with Leica for the Lenses on the camera. Earlier images of the OnePlus 9 prototype were also leaked online, which showcased the triple camera at the back.

OnePlus 9 Expected specifications

Going by the leaked images of the phone, there are not many changes on the back of the phone as far as camera placement is concerned. There are two large sensors and one small sensor below. It will retain the flat display strategy from the recently released OnePlus 8T instead of a curved one. The panel on the back will also be glass, like its predecessor. The leaked phone had a silver colour, which is very different compared to the lunar silver on the OnePlus 8T.

On the front, it is expected to have a 6.55-inch display with a small cutout on the upper left screen to house a 16MP selfie camera. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will be equipped by a 4,500 mAh battery capable of 65W fast-charging. It is also rumoured that the phone will support 30W wireless charging that could be a nice addition to the specs. It will run on Android 11 out of the box with Oxygen OS on top.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.