OnePlus 9 leaked in all its glory with new design language, rectangular camera module

OnePlus 9 leaked images (Source: Digital Trends)

There are still a few months left before OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 9 next year but we have already seen a few renders and leaks about the upcoming smartphone. However, photos shared by a tipster unveil a few things about the smartphone which still looks to be in development.

Looking at the photos, OnePlus 9 sports a glass back with rounded corners, a flat display and nominal bezels. It also has a selfie camera placed at the top left corner. There is a tiny speaker on the top confirming that it will have stereo speakers.

The silver colour may not be final as several renders have shown darker shades. The metal frame on the back has a glossy finish to it which can be a fingerprint magnet. The phone does not have the OnePlus logo but some sort of engraving in the same place the logo is normally found.

The back of the phone does look a lot similar to the OnePlus 8T with the camera module on the side. However, the clearly visible difference in the camera module is two large sensors. It almost confirms the previous leaks that it will have two Sony 48MP cameras, one standard and another ultrawide. The 48MP ultrawide will ensure that the photos are more detailed than the previous versions. There is also a third camera on the rear which can be a macro or monochrome camera.

The device in the leaked pictures has been named “LE2117” which was also rumoured to be OnePlus 9 before. Under the hood, it is expected to sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. There could be three models of the OnePlus 9, similar to the OnePlus 8 — 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

There are no leaks revealing the prices of the OnePlus 9 series yet. The latest Snapdragon 888 processor may lead to a slight jump in the price compared to the increase in prices we usually see on OnePlus devices from one generation to another.

