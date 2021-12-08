OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, Nord CE get discount of up to Rs 8,000: Here’s how to avail

OnePlus is offering major discounts on the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus Nord CE smartphones on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. The offer is applicable to users who purchase the phones using an ICICI Bank card.

In addition to this, the phones are also getting coupon discounts which further bring down the price of the phone. Here are the deals you will find on each of the three phones on offer and the maximum discount you can grab on each model.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro gets a Rs 5,000 instant discount when buyers use an ICICI Bank card to purchase the phone. OnePlus is also offering another Rs 5,000 off via a coupon. Users who club both offers can get a discount of Rs 10,000 on the phone.

The OnePlus 9 pro starts at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and costs Rs 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB RAM variant. However, using the discounts mentioned above, you can bring down that price by a significant number. Users who exchange their old phone will get a further drop in price up to Rs 19,900 depending on the make and condition of their old device.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 gets a bigger discount of Rs 8,000 off if you use an ICICI Bank card to purchase the phone. However, just like the OnePlus 9 Pro, there is also a coupon that will get you another Rs 5,000 off the price. Clubbing both offers together, users can get a discount of up to Rs 13,000 on the phone.

The OnePlus 9 starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB storage variant, while the 12GB/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999. Users who exchange their older phones get another discount of up to Rs 19,900 depending on the make and condition of the older smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE

The OnePlus Nord CE, currently the brand’s most affordable offering is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB/256GB storage variant. The phone now gets an extra discount worth Rs 1,500 if you use an ICICI Bank card to make the purchase.