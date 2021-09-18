OnePlus 9 series gets XPan mode to shoot Hasselblad camera-like pictures

OnePlus is releasing a new XPan feature via an OTA update for its OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 smartphones. The company has worked with Hasselblad to bring the new feature to its latest phones.

The brand new camera mode has been developed to replicate the experience of using Hasselblad’s XPan camera, which is known to have offered the 35mm format together along with the ability to switch to full panorama without having the need to change the film.

While using the XPan feature on your OnePlus 9/9Pro (after tapping the shutter button), the frozen picture will first be visible as a film negative which will then develop into the final image.

Pictures taken with XPan Mode on the smartphones will utilise a 65:24 aspect ratio, which is the same as the original Hasselblad XPan camera.

The feature will allow users to click images in two focal lengths of 30mm and 45mm making use of the primary and ultra wide shooters on the smartphones. Users will be able to shoot panoramic images with a preview directly from the viewfinder.

Additionally, the photos taken in the XPan Mode will be cropped from the 48MP main camera and 50MP ultra-wide camera, instead of the default 12MP pixel binned mode.

This will in turn offer high-resolution images of over 20MP. Pictures taken in the XPan mode will feature 7,552×2,798 pixels resolution on 30mm and 7,872×2,916 pixels resolution on 45mm.

Users will also get to shoot images in black and white mode in addition to regular colour images. In fact, OnePlus says that while using XPan mode, it is presented in black and white by default but users will easily be able to switch between colour and black and white modes according to their preferences.

It is important to note that the feature will most likely be rolling out in batches, so there is no need to panic if you haven’t got the feature yet. It is recommended to check Settings manually for the update.

In addition to the XPan mode feature, the update will also bring camera improvements in various scenarios and multiple regular system optimizations.