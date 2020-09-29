OnePlus 8T to be the first phone to launch with Android 11: OnePlus

OxygenOS 11 will come with a new layout, which moves touch controls closer to the user's thumbs, new Always on Display options, new animations and gestures to help you more quickly access important information, and other features. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus 8T smartphone on October 14, globally. Now, ahead of the launch via a blog post on its official forum, it has announced that OnePlus 8T smartphone will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with its own OxygenOS 11 skin on top. This will make it the first global smartphone to launch with Android 11.

The company in its blog post has stated that with OxygenOS 11, customers will get the “fastest and smoothest flagship experience possible.” The new operating system will come with improved one-handed gestures for easier navigation.

OxygenOS 11 will come with a new layout, which moves touch controls closer to the user’s thumbs, new Always on Display options, new animations and gestures to help you more quickly access important information, and other features. All of this will help the user personalise the experience according to them.

Apart from this, the company has already revealed that the OnePlus 8T will feature a 120Hz Fluid Display. The device will come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65 charging technology.

According to earlier reports, the OnePlus 8T will sport a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device will feature a quad camera setup, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP secondary sensor, a 5MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. On the front, it will sport a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

