OnePlus 8T teased on Amazon India, launch soon

OnePlus 8T India launch soon

OnePlus 8T is all set to launch in India very soon. The smartphone has been officially teased on the Amazon India website earlier on Saturday. The teaser revealed that the OnePlus 8T will launch in the country soon. The launch date is yet to be confirmed. Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 8T will go official on October 14 but we must wait for the company to officially reveal the OnePlus 8T launch date.

The Amazon teaser hints that the OnePlus 8T will be available on the platform once launched. It also reveals that the smartphone will be a powerful device quite similar to all other flagships from the brand.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming OnePlus 8T will launch will Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor Snapdragon 865+. The 8T will succeed the OnePlus 7T that launched in September last year. The Amazon listing shows up a notify me option on clicking which you will be alerted when the OnePlus 8T stock is available.

As far as the rumours are concerned the OnePlus 8T will be an upgraded version to the 7T in terms of processing power, screen, design, among others. The device could be similar to the OnePlus 8 launched earlier this year in a few departments.

OnePlus 8T is expected to feature a quad camera setup unlike the 7T that includes three sensors at the back. The OnePlus 8T is also said to include a punch hole camera on the front, and a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

As far as the specifications are concerned the OnePlus 8T is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12Gb RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to be available in two variants: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There should be a microSD card support as well to expand the storage space.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to include a 48MP primary lens, 16MP wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP portrait lens. For selfies, the phone could include a 32MP selfie shooter. The phone is rumoured to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Wrap Charge fast charging.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.