OnePlus 8T: India price, specifications, features and everything you need to know

OnePlus this time along has only launched one ‘T’ variant, the OnePlus 8T. The new OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant and at Rs 45,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant. It will be made available in India starting on October 16 for Prime members on Amazon and on October 17 for everyone via Amazon and OnePlus online store. The device has been launched in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour options.

Here is a look at the specifications of the new OnePlus 8T:

OnePlus 8T specifications

Display: OnePlus 8T sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Processor: It is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. For enabling 5G connectivity the phone comes integrated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G chip.

RAM/Storage: The device comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM paired with 128GB of UFS 3.1 and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, respectively.

Software: OnePlus 8T is the brand’s first smartphone to come with Google’s latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. On top of Android 11, the company will have its own OxygenOS 11 skin on top. OxygenOS 11 is quite similar to Samsung’s One UI skin.

Battery: The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65 fast charging. This is the first phone from the company to come with 65W fast charging and to achieve it, the company has used two batteries inside of the device instead of one.

IP Rating: Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8T does not come with an official IP rating for dust and water resistance. However, the phone does have the necessary seals to make it water resistance.

Security features: The device features an in-display fingerprint sensor and front camera-based facial recognition.

Cameras: OnePlus 8T features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, paired with a 16MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

