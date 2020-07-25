Days after OnePlus Nord launch, details of next OnePlus phone leak

The inclusion of this code means that the next devices, the company is planning to launch (OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro) will feature 64MP primary lenses and not 48MP lenses. (Representational Photo: OnePlus 8 Pro) The inclusion of this code means that the next devices, the company is planning to launch (OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro) will feature 64MP primary lenses and not 48MP lenses. (Representational Photo: OnePlus 8 Pro)

OnePlus launched its new mid-range smartphone – OnePlus Nord – earlier this week. The new device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 10.5 skin on top. The Nord comes with the latest version of the company’s own Camera app (v5.4.23), which according to a new report by XDA Developers includes added code snippets for utilizing a 64MP sensor.

The inclusion of this code means that the next devices, the company is planning to launch (could be OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro) will feature 64MP primary lenses and not 48MP lenses. This means that the upcoming smartphones will be able to take much more highly detailed shots compared to the OnePlus 8 series, which consists of a 48MP primary sensor.

To recall, the company started using 48MP sensors in its smartphones from the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with two 48MP sensors on the back. On the other hand, competitors like Xiaomi and Samsung have already launched smartphones with 108MP camera sensors.

According to the code snippets discovered by XDA Developers, the next OnePlus device will be able to utilize a 64MP sensor in different situations. One snippet states that the software will perform pixel binning to increase dynamic range. Another snippet directs the software to use the sensor’s full 64MP resolution when there’s ample light. The report also states that the software will not support 64MP burst mode shots.

The camera app will recommend its users to use the 16MP mode for a better dynamic range. Both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro come with a 12MP default mode for taking photos.

For now, not much is known about the upcoming OnePlus 8T series. The company usually launches T-series devices towards the end of the third quarter of each year.

