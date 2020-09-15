OnePlus 8T fresh renders hint new camera design, 65W fast charging and more

OnePlus 8T is expected to come with 65W fast charging (Source: Pricebaba)

There have been several leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 8T device to be launched either late in September or early in October this year. However, the fresh leaks reveal a different camera module when compared to the OnePlus 8 which was launched earlier in 2020. The fresh renders shared by PriceBaba in collaboration with OnLeaks show a rectangular camera module similar to several Samsung smartphones in the mid-range and flagship segment.

As per the reports, OnePlus 8T is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is higher than the previous model as the 120Hz refresh rate was only available in the OnePlus 8 Pro device. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with two configurations — 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

On the back, it will sport a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP camera alongside a 16MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will feature a 32MP snapper which is placed on the upper left corner of the smartphone.

The OnePlus 8T will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery which will support 65W fast charging instead of the 30W Warp Charge which was seen on previous models. The phone will also run on the newly-released on Oxygen 11 OS based on Android 11 out of the box.

There is no word on the pricing of the device but its base variant may be priced between Rs 40,000-45,000. The most visible change in the design remains the rectangular style camera module instead of the one placed in the middle on the rear of the OnePlus 8. The cameras in the module are arranged in an L-shape alongside the flash.

The 120Hz refresh rate screen will also be a big boost as it will attract smartphone gamers. The flagship processor and OnePlus’ Oxygen OS11 already makes it a compelling device as far as performance is concerned. There are also rumours that this year there will be no pro version launched alongside the OnePlus 8T.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd