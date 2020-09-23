OnePlus 8T price, specs and more revealed: Here’s a sneak peek

OnePlus 8T render.

OnePlus 8T is all set to launch on October 14, the company confirmed earlier this week. Ahead of the launch a lot of details about the smartphone have surfaced online including the price as well as all the key specifications. There are several new reports revealing the details of the upcoming OnePlus 8T so let’s take them one by one.

First, what is confirmed?

Before going to the leaks and rumours let’s know about what OnePlus has confirmed about the OnePlus 8T so far. Besides the launch date, the company has revealed that the OnePlus 8T will sport a display with 120hz refresh rate. OnePlus has also revealed that the upcoming OnePlus 8T will be a powerful device and able to offer a smooth performance to the customers. The screen size, cameras and other details are yet to be confirmed by the company.

What rumours say?

According to a report coming from TechRadar, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the 8T will offer a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent which is comparatively higher than the OnePlus 8 Pro that offers 90.8 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. The report further states that the OnePlus 8T screen can hit 1,100 nits which is slightly more than the OnePlus 7T’s 1000nits.

What about the OnePlus 8T specs

OnePlus is yet to confirm the specifications of the OnePlus 8T but a report coming from Android Central revealed some crucial details about the device. As per the report, the phone will come packed with a 4500mAh battery, Snapdragon 865+ processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and quad rear cameras including 48MP primary lens paired with 16MP + 5MP + 2MP.

What could be the price?

In addition, leakster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the Amazon specs and sheet of the OnePlus 8T that also includes the pricing. The Amazon listing goes in line with other leaks and states that the OnePlus 8T will sport Snapdragon 865+ processor. Other specs stated by the e-commerce giant are: 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 120hz refresh rate, 4500mAh battery, 65W Warp Charge, 48MP quad rear cameras, and 16MP front camera.

The Amazon listing shows that the OnePlus 8T will be available in two colours: Aquamarine green and Lunar silver. The OnePlus 8T is said to be available in two variants 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at 599 Euros (around Rs 51,000) and 699 Euros (around Rs 60,000).

No OnePlus 8T Pro?

TechRadar has also revealed that the company is looking to skip the Pro version this time. OnePlus has usually launched two smartphones under the T series but this time we could only see OnePlus 8T and no 8T Pro. Possibly, that is the reason why the company is adding 120hz refresh rate to the 8T.

