OnePlus 8T price in India slashed ahead of OnePlus 9 series launch

OnePlus 8T has received a price cut on the official India site ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch. The device is currently listed with a price tag of Rs 40,499 on OnePlus.in. It was previously available for Rs 42,999. The company has slashed the India price of the OnePlus 8T by Rs 2,500. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

OnePlus is also giving up to 10 percent (up to 5,000) cashback on select American Express cards. Amazon is also offering the OnePlus 8T at the same price if you apply the Rs 2,500 coupon available on the e-commerce site. The OnePlus 8T was launched back in October 2020 and it is currently the only OnePlus phone to offer 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 8T specifications, features

OnePlus 8T is equipped with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 402ppi pixel density. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ resolution. It features a punch-hole display design and a quad rear camera setup. Under the hood, the OnePlus 8T is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It offers heat dissipation too for better thermal performance. It runs OxygenOS 11, which is based on the latest Android 11 OS.

In the camera department, the device has four cameras at the back and a single on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX481 sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It is accompanied by a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and videos, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

OnePlus 8T is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The company is claiming that the bundled charger can top up the battery by up to 100 percent in just 39 minutes. OnePlus says in just 15 minutes, the charger can offer you up to 58 percent of battery. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging.