OnePlus 8T 5G launches a day after iPhone 12: Here’s what to expect

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Image: Onleaks, Pricebaba)

OnePlus has announced to launch the next flagship smartphone OnePlus 8T on October 14 globally. At the event, the company will also launch five other products including a new 65W fast charger, a new pair of earbuds and many more. Ahead of the launch event, the company has also revealed a lot of details about the upcoming OnePlus. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know so far about the OnePlus 8T. Notably, there will not be any Pro version this time.

No OnePlus 8T Pro this time

This time along OnePlus will not launch a Pro variant of its mid-year flagship refresh the company has confirmed. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said on a Weibo – Chinese microblogging site – that this time there will not be a pro model this time because OnePlus 8 still makes a lot of sense right now. He further added in the same post that the company doesn’t see any need for a Pro variant right now. The OnePlus 8, launched earlier this year, comes with all the flagship-level features as possible like Snapdragon 855 processor, 120hz display, and more.

Samsung S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 Pro: How the flagships compare

OnePlus 8T confirmed specs

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will come with a 120Hz refresh rate similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone will run Google’s latest Android 11 operating system with its own OxygenOS 11 skin on top. The device will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which will support the company’s new Warp Charge 65 charging technology.

OnePlus 8T expected specs

According to earlier leaks and reports, the OnePlus 8T will sport a 6.55-inch display and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB internal storage.

Also Read: Cheaper OnePlus Buds Z earbuds to launch with OnePlus 8T on October 14

The OnePlus 8T It will feature a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP secondary sensor, a 5MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. On the front, it is said to sport a 16MP sensor for selfies.

What could be the price of OnePlus 8T?

Amazon has created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming OnePlus device which states that it will be available in two colour options: Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. As per earlier reports, OnePlus 8T will be priced at Euro 599 (approximately Rs 51,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and at Euro 699 (approximately Rs 61,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The India price of the flagship could be slightly on the lower side similar to the OnePlus 8 series.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd