Why OnePlus may not launch OnePlus 8T Pro alongside the 8T

It is confirmed now. There will no OnePlus 8T Pro launching alongside OnePlus 8T or later this year. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau clarified on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, that there will be no Pro model this time around. The reason behind not launching OnePlus 8T cited by Lau is that there is no room for an upgrade in the OnePlus 8 Pro model that starts at Rs 54,999 and was the company’s most expensive phone (excluding the McLaren versions).

According to the post, Lau further said that people interested in buying the Pro model can still go for the OnePlus 8 Pro which was launched earlier this year.

OnePlus 8T is set to be launched on October 14 and there have been several leaks about the upcoming smartphone already. Apart from the leaks, there have been several teasers posted by the OnePlus ahead of the launch giving a sneak-peek into what the smartphone could offer.

Lau has also confirmed that the phone will feature a Fluid display with 120Hz refresh rate and 65W warp charge. The phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery which will be able to provide a day’s power in just 15 minutes of charge (59 per cent battery). OnePlus also claims that it is also capable of fully charging the phone in just 39 minutes.

OnePlus has also added an additional encryption chip to the charger, cable and 12 temperatures in the phone which will improve the efficiency of charging the new device in different conditions. A new ‘dissipation system’ has also been added to control the temperature of the phone while charging.

The OnePlus 8T will run on the Chinese smartphone company’s own Oxygen 11 OS out of the box based on Google’s Android 11. The photo also posted by OnePlus suggests that there may be a gamepad that will be able to attach itself to the device. The phone is expected to sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor under the hood which automatically makes it a contender in the gaming smartphone range as well.

The other leaks suggest that it will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch design like the previous version to house a 16MP front-facing camera. On the back, it will have a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP camera, 16MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome camera.

