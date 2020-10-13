OnePus 8T 5G launch on October 14: When to watch the event, what to expect?

OnePlus 8T 5G set to launch in India on October 14 (Image: OnePlus)

When OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro earlier this year, the latter hogged the limelight for its top-notch flagship features and a reasonably increased price tag. Few weeks before the launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that there will be ‘pro’ model launched alongside the OnePlus 8T as the Chinese smartphone maker believes there is no room for upgrades in the OnePlus 8 Pro. The statement clearly indicated that the OnePlus 8T will be a much-improved version of its predecessor.

OnePlus 8T is set to launch on October 14 in a virtual event and if you are looking to invest in a flagship device, it will be a better decision to wait and see it ticks the right boxes.

When and where to watch OnePlus 8T launch event

The OnePlus 8T launch event is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST. The event can be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media accounts.

OnePlus 8T display

Talking about the specifications, the first noticeable upgrade is the 120Hz fluid AMOLED display. For those who want a snappier display, even a 90Hz refresh rate available on the OnePlus 8 will do. But for those who want to use it as a gaming smartphone as well, there are more and more games enabling higher refresh rates. In addition, the touch sampling rate has been increased to 240Hz. If your current smartphone has a 60Hz refresh rate, the higher refresh rate on the OnePlus 8T will definitely make your jaw drop. Consuming OTT content will also be an immersive experience given the 6.55-inch FHD+ 2.5D flexible display and comes with support for the HDR10+ standard. OnePlus also claims that it has got an A+ display rating from DisplayMate.

OnePlus 8T design

The design of the OnePlus 8T has also gone through a few changes. From the videos posted by OnePlus, it is visible that it will not essentially be a curved display that will help prevent unwanted touch and commands. The main changes are on the back as the camera module will not be placed in the middle of the upper part of the phone like OnePlus 8. Instead, it will be placed on the top left corner on the back. The back of the device will not be a fingerprint magnet either despite the glossy back. The camera module is more rectangular in shape housing a quad-camera setup. According to the leaks, it has a 48MP primary camera,16MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome camera. There are no confirmations about whether there is a new technology used to stabilise the image/video or it will be done through software.

OnePlus 8T performance

OnePlus 8T will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. This particular SoC is the latest processor in the market and capable of producing outstanding results. This is also an upgrade over the OnePlus 8 Pro which sports the Snapdragon 865. This means that the phone can run anything you throw at it with ease. Undoubtedly, multitasking will be fluent on OnePlus 8T considering how the top-notch processor performs

OnePlus 8T charging speeds

OnePlus 8T will have a 4,500 mAh battery to back up all the above-mentioned hardware. However, the main talking point is the support for 65W Warp Charging technology. At this speed, the phone will charge up to 59 per cent in just 15 minutes and fully in less than 40 minutes. The 65W fast charger will also be able to charge laptops preventing the consumer from carrying two different chargers for the devices.

