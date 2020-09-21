scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
It’s official: OnePlus 8T 5G will launch on October 14

OnePlus 8T Launch Date in India: According to rumours, OnePlus 8T will sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2020 6:08:55 pm
oneplus 8t launch date, oneplus 8t, oneplus 8t launch date in india, oneplus 8t launch date india, oneplus 8t india, oneplus 8t india launch date, oneplus 8t launch date and time, oneplus 8t launch time, oneplus 8t india launch date, oneplus 8t amazon india, oneplus 8t news, oneplus 8t price, oneplus 8t launchOnePlus 8T teaser (Source: OnePlus YouTube screenshot)

OnePlus 8T launch date: OnePlus announced today that the OnePlus 8T will be launching on October 14 at 7:30 PM IST. OnePlus’ next flagship device has already been teased on Amazon. The launch event of the 5G device will be broadcast via OnePlus’ official website as per the press release.

“OnePlus is always looking for opportunities to bring the latest technology to our tech-savvy users as soon as we feel it meets our high standards,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. “With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device. I am confident that the OnePlus 8T will once again exceed expectations and deliver an unparalleled flagship experience.”

According to rumours, OnePlus 8T will sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with two configurations — 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

On the rear, it will have a quad-camera module with a primary 48MP camera. The other three cameras are 16MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth camera. However, the camera design has changed as per the rumours. It will be more rectangular in shape compared to the one in the middle. On the front, it will feature a 32MP snapper which is placed on the upper left corner of the smartphone.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
All of this will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery which will support 65W fast charging instead of the 30W Warp Charge which was seen on previous models. The phone will also run on the newly-released on Oxygen 11 OS based on Android 11 out of the box.

In the coming days, the Chinese smartphone maker will be teasing the new features of the upcoming device via their social media handles.

