OnePlus 8T gets first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update: Check details

OnePlus has started rolling out the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for the OnePlus 8T. The update, which is is based on Android 11, brings a bunch of optimizations and Android security patches for the month of February 2021. The OnePlus 8T was launched in October 2020 and the company has now finally released the first beta version of OxygenOS 11 to allow users to test new features before they are pushed via a stable update.

As this is a beta version of OxygenOS 11, the OnePlus 8T users are advised to back up all their data before proceeding. This isn’t a stable build and the beta version might have some bugs. In order to download the latest update, one needs to keep the battery percentage of the device to at least 30 per cent, free up 3GB of space and stay connected to Wi-Fi. It is important to note that when you go back to the stable version, all the contents of the phone will be erased.

OnePlus has revealed all the key updates you are getting in this build. The OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update improves UI for the status bar and optimizes frame rate stability. The company has also improved the game playing experience and optimized Community home page with a more noticeable notification.

The OnePlus 8T users will also now notice clearer and better animations for cloudy and sunny days in the Weather app. OnePlus has also added a new layout for the cloud service in the Gallery app. If you want to try the beta version of the OxygenOS 11, then you can download the flashable zip package from the links provided by the company.

To install the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update on OnePlus 8T, you just need to download and then copy the package to your phone’s internal storage. Now, go to the Local upgrade section. For this, you will have to visit Settings > System > System Updates > Click top-right icon > Local upgrade and click on the corresponding installation package.

You now need to tap on the upgrade button. Once the update is complete, you will be required tp reboot your smartphone. You can rollback to the stable version any time you want.