Some more OnePlus 8T features, specs revealed ahead of Oct 14 launch

Just a few months after the launch of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord series smartphones, the company is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 8T on October 14. The phone recently got listed on Geekbench further substantiating the rumours rife in the market and confirming many new features that the phone may flaunt.

According to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the OnePlus 8T will become the first smartphone, besides Google Pixel series, to pack Android 11 out-of-the box with over the top skin of Oxygen OS 11. Additionally, the benchmark site Geekbench also confirmed that the phone will be powered by 12GB RAM along with Snapdragon 865 chipset on the performance front.

Last week OnePlus in a tweet confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will come packed with a 65W fast charging capacity enabled through the company’s all-new Warp charging technology. This charger would be able to charge the device within 15 minutes for a day’s usage as claimed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturing company.

Furthermore, Lau also confirmed in an interview cited by The Verge that the phone will not support wireless charging. Also, the phone will have around 12 temperature sensors to check the device’s heat dissipation while getting charged.

Lau also said that One Plus has introduced a new layout making touch controls’ access from thumb easier while new modifications have been brought in gestures and Always on display allowing much-wider range of customization. The company also confirmed that the phone will have a display of a 120 Hz refresh rate.

On the specifications front, the phone is expected to launch with 6.55 inches AMOLED display with Gorilla glass 5. Previously, AndroidCentral reported that the device may clad in a quad camera setup with a 48MP primary camera along with ultra-wide, macro and portrait camera lenses. Several other rumours hint towards an under-display optical fingerprint scanner as well.

