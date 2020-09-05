OnePlus 8T details revealed: When is the launch, what are the specifications

OnePlus 8T is tipped to launch later this year. (Representational photo)

Every year OnePlus launches two new series and two smartphones under each. Similar was the case with the OnePlus 8 series and the same will happen with the OnePlus 8T series as well. Besides working on an affordable OnePlus phone dubbed Clover the company is also gearing up to bring OnePlus 8T.

A report from Android Central reveals some details about the OnePlus 8T. The report reveals some of the key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 8T and also when the phone will launch. Let’s take a look at everything that the report reveals about the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone.

OnePlus 8T specifications (expected)

According to the OnePlus 8T is codenamed Kebab. The report suggests that the OnePlus 8T will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display similar to the OnePlus 8. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The report suggests that the OnePlus 8T will feature two modes to choose from 60Hz and 120Hz.

Sources close to the development revealed to the publication that the OnePlus 8T will pack four rear cameras at the back. The report suggests that the phone will include a 48MP primary image sensor, 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. This means that OnePlus will add an extra lens to the 8T when compared to the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 features a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, secondary 16MP wide-angle, and third is a 2MP macro sensor.

The report further reveals that the OnePlus 8T will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage. On the software front. the 8T is said to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Earlier this week, alleged renders of the OnePlus 8T were revealed for the first time. The renders suggested that OnePlus will not bring a major change to the 8T when compared to the 7T launched last year.

OnePlus 8T launch timeline

According to the report, OnePlus 8T will launch by the end of September or the first week of October. At the same time, last year OnePlus announced the 7T. The smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal details about the OnePlus 8T and also the official launch timeline. Meanwhile, the company is also working on an affordable smartphone dubbed OnePlus Clover. OnePlus recently launched the Nord, the first mid-range smartphone after the OnePlus One.

