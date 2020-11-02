OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition launched in China: Will it come to India?

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition sports a black carbon finish on the back with two glossy panels. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus has collaborated with CD Projekt Red to launch OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in China. The limited edition device sports a unique design with yellow and black accents, and a large camera module. It is priced at Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 44,500) for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device is currently available for pre-ordering and will go on sale starting November 11 in China. The company is yet to divulge plans of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition’s global availability and pricing.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with similar specifications to the regular OnePlus 8T, the difference is in the design. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition sports a black carbon finish on the back with two glossy panels. The camera module has also been extended to sport the CyberPunk 2077 branding, but the cameras retain their original configuration from the OnePlus 8T. It sports a lot of Cyberpunk 2077 branding and comes with a Cyberpunk theme for the phone.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition: Specifications

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM paired with 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own HydrogenOS 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

It features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for capturing selfies.

Note: The retail packaging box will be heavily inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 and will also come with a map of Night City.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd