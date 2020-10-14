OnePlus 8T 5G India Launch LIVE Updates: OnePlus 8T to start at Rs 42,999?

OnePlus 8T 5G Launch Today LIVE Updates: (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 8T 5G Price in India, Specifications Launch Live Updates: OnePlus set to launch the OnePlus 8T 5G at its event which will begin at 7.30 pm today, October 14. Following the global launch, the phone will be released via Amazon in India starting October 17, the company has confirmed. The livestream of the launch of the next premium smartphone by OnePlus can be watched on its YouTube channel, official website and also on OnePlus World.

Ahead of the launch, a tipster leaked the prices of the OnePlus 8T. He mentioned that the prices have been revealed by Amazon in its latest Prime Day TVC. As per the leak, the OnePlis 8T 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage may get priced at Rs. 42,999 while the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant can be priced at Rs. 45,999. These are all leaks and for the exact pricing, we must wait for the company to officially announce the prices of the phone. The device will be available in Lunar silver color and Aquamarine color variants.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to come with a fluid 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display at 120Hz refresh rate with 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the phone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery backed by a 65W fast-charger. The OnePlus phone is said to flaunt a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony primary camera, 16MP wide-angle camera, 5MP macro-camera and 2MP monochrome sensor. Besides that, the phone will have an 865 SoC chipset and will be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant along with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.