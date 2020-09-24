OnePlus 8T 5G with 4500mAh battery, 65W Warp Charge officially confirmed

The new Warp Charge 65 technology utilises a twin-battery configuration, which allows both the batteries to charge at more than 30W simultaneously while staying cool. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus has announced that its upcoming OnePlus 8T series will support Warp Charge 65 charging technology. The company has revealed that its upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which can be charged fully within 39 minutes and 58 per cent in 15 minutes.

The company claims that the new Warp Charge 65 technology utilises a twin-battery configuration, which allows both the batteries to charge at more than 30W simultaneously while staying cool.

OnePlus has also redesigned its charger to offer high compatibility with other devices. The new charger will feature a dual-end USB-C port design. It also states that the new charger will support all previous OnePlus charging protocols like Warp Charge 30T and Dash Charge.

A new encryption chip has been added to the charger and the cable, and 12 temperature sensors in the phone, with the help of which the device can charge intelligently and efficiently in different situations according to the company.

The charger will also come with support for up to 45W PD charging, allowing users to use it to fast charge other supporting devices like laptops and tablets.

OnePlus 8T 5G along with the OnePlus 8T Pro 5G will be launching on October 14. Both the devices will be made available for pre-booking from September 25 to October 16 at all OnePlus stores, OnePlus.in and Amazon.in. The pre-booking amount will be Rs 2,000.

The company has not revealed any other details about the upcoming OnePlus 8T series as of now. However, recent reports suggest that the OnePlus 8T will sport a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The device will run Google’s latest Android 11 operating system. It will feature a quad camera setup, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP secondary sensor, a 5MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. On the front, it will sport a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

