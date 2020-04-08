OnePlus 8: Finally a OnePlus phone with wireless charging support is coming (Render courtesy: Roland Quandt) OnePlus 8: Finally a OnePlus phone with wireless charging support is coming (Render courtesy: Roland Quandt)

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones globally on April 14 at 8:30 PM IST. The launch will take place via an online stream on its official website, YouTube channel and social media handles. In the last couple of days, we have seen the company has been releasing details about the OnePlus 8 via official teasers.

In the latest forum post, Evan who is a part of OnePlus’ Global Product team penned that alongside the OnePlus 8 series the company will also launch its first wireless charger, called the Warp Charge 30 Wireless.

The post also mentioned that one of the OnePlus 8 series smartphones will come with the latest wireless charging support. This is the first time that a OnePlus phone will come with support for wireless charging.

Why so late?

OnePlus had conducted several tests in the past and found that the wireless charging standard was not up to the mark when compared to its wired charging. The company claims to have been constantly developing the wireless charging technology and is now confident that the upcoming Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger is good enough to compete with the wired charging speeds.

Warp Charge 30 Wireless: What’s special?

OnePlus claims that the new Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger has a peak output of 30W and can charge a phone wirelessly from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in just half an hour.

The company also claims that to achieve such high speed wireless charging it had to combine an isolated charge pump with its own Warp wireless direct charging architecture. With the help of this charge pump, the company says it is able to get a charge efficiency of 97 per cent.

To keep the device safe, OnePlus has added a number of security additions to the pump, one of which is a kill switch. It claims that when the charger detects abnormal currents and voltages, it cuts off the charge pump.

With the help of the company’s own Warp wireless direct charging architecture, the charger is able to get the device the highest amount of current and voltage that is safe according to the rating of the device.

OnePlus has also announced that its upcoming wireless charger supports Qi wireless charging standard at 5W.

