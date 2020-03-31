OnePlus 8 key hardware specifications just got confirmed

In the post, Lau said that these upgrade will make the devices much faster and smoother to operate. In the post, Lau said that these upgrade will make the devices much faster and smoother to operate.

OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 8 series of smartphones on April 14 via an online event. The company had already confirmed that all of the phones under its 8 series will support 5G and will come with “clearer displays and faster performance than ever before.” It has confirmed that this will be the first time a OnePlus phone will come with a 120Hz display refresh rate.

Now the company’s CEO, Pete Lau in a post on the official forum has revealed that the devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. To recall, OnePlus used LPDDR4 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage inside of the last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro.

In the post, Lau said that these upgrades will make the devices much faster and smoother to operate. He also said, that only hardware enhancements alone can not achieve the speed and smoothness, and that the company had to also integrate these parts well with the software.

He said that they have focused a lot on software optimisation and maximising the performance of the hardware.

According to the leaks and reports, the comparatively cheaper, OnePlus 8 Lite model will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 5G enabled chipset. A new report by Max Weinbach and Ishan Agarwal, this new Lite model will be called the OnePlus Z.

OnePlus has also announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will launch the new series via an online livestream taking place on April 14 at 8:30 PM IST. The event will be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel, social media handles and its own website.

It is expected to launch three smartphones this time along, the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and the Z. However, according to a report by WinFuture, it will first launch the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. And after some time, it will launch the affordable variant. OnePlus has not issued any statement about this, so until it does, we will have to take this news with a grain of salt.

