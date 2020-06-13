OnePlus 8 series sale begins on June 15 in India; will be available in limited quantities

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale on June 15 at 12 noon. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale on June 15 at 12 noon. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Buyers willing to buy the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro will not have to wait any longer as the new OnePlus series 5G will be available in India starting this Monday on June 15 at 12 noon. The brand confirmed in a forum post that they will be having limited sales, twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays for the new OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus said that both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available via Amazon.in and oneplus.in. While OnePlus had initially conducted sales for the OnePlus 8 after the launch in April, this will be the first sale of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Apart from the twice a week limited online sales of both the OnePlus 8 series 5G models, the brand suggested the availability of the new lineup at some locations across OnePlus Experience Store, partner stores, and other offline channels. Furthermore, it asked the customers who hold the pop-up box invite codes to start redeeming their codes on the OnePlus site. It said that users who won the pop-up box invite codes as part of the AR Unboxing contest will start receiving confirmation emails and codes from June 15.

Initially, OnePlus was supposed to start selling the OnePlus 8 series in India by end of May. However, the production was put on a pause after the sudden suspension of an Oppo manufacturing plant in Greater Noida last month after some workers tested Covid-positive.

OnePlus said that the OnePlus 8 series 5G is officially back on track, the production is in motion, and the stock supply is stable. However, it claimed that since the demand for the new lineup is high, it has taken the route of conducting limited sales for both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro models.

The OnePlus 8 5G starts at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model and the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 49,999 respectively. The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in India is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is priced at Rs 59,999.

