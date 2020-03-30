OnePlus 8 series will launch on April 14 through an online event

OnePlus 8 renders leak (Render courtesy: Roland Quandt) OnePlus 8 renders leak (Render courtesy: Roland Quandt)

Finally, some official information about the OnePlus 8 series is here. The smartphone brand has announced the launch date of the upcoming OnePlus flagship devices. The OnePlus 8 series is all set to launch on April 14, hopeful by then the coronavirus pandemic will be under control. Due to the pandemic OnePlus 8 series will be unveiled through an online launch event.

OnePlus has confirmed that all the smartphones launching under the 8 series will come with 5G support and sport “clearer displays and faster performance than ever before”. This clearly hints that the OnePlus 8 will be powered Qualcomm’s flaghsip Snapdragon 865 processor which also runs phones such as Mi 10 series and Realme X50 Pro.

It is also confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will sport 120Hz refresh rate with the aim to deliver an “even more fluid and immersive viewing experience” to the consumers. This is the first time that a OnePlus phone will offer 120Hz screen refresh rate.

All the phones launched last year under OnePlus 7 and 7T series offer 90hz screen refresh rate. By bringing 120hz screen refresh rate it is clear that the OnePlus 8 series will target at the gamers out there given they mostly look at the performance and screen in a smartphone. And according to the company the OnePlus 8 series will have both.

This could be the OnePlus 8

The Chinese smartphone brand has revealed that the OnePlus 8 series will be coupled with “handful of other new and exciting technologies that will elevate the OnePlus flagship experience to a new level”. No specific details about these technologies have been revealed yet.

Commenting on the upcoming OnePlus 8 series CEO and Founder Pete Lau said, “With the OnePlus 8 series, we’re excited to introduce our most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever, combining blazing-fast 5G capabilities, specially engineered high refresh rate displays and OnePlus’ signature powerful performance setup. The OnePlus 8 series will bring a truly ‘burdenless’ experience to all our users, who have come to expect nothing but the best all-around flagship smartphones from us.”

How to watch OnePlus 8 series launch livestream

Due to COVID-19, OnePlus just as other smartphone companies have decided to host an online launch event for its upcoming OnePlus 8 series. The flagship series will launch globally on April 14 at 8:30PM IST. The launch event will be livestreamed on the OnePlus official website and YouTube.

Rumours circulating on the web have all suggested that this year OnePlus will launch not two but three smartphones under the 8 series including OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8 Lite. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are said to include Snapdragon 865 5G processor while the 8 Lite is tipped to sport the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G enabled SoC. The brand is yet to reveal whether this information is true or not.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd