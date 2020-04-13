OnePlus 8 launch in a few hours: Frosted glass design, Snapdragon 865, 120hz screen, more

OnePlus 8 series launch LIVE Updates: India launch timings, expected specs and price, how to watch livestream OnePlus 8 series launch LIVE Updates: India launch timings, expected specs and price, how to watch livestream

OnePlus 8 series launch LIVE Updates India launch timings, expected specs and price, how to watch livestream: Most smartphone launches starting from Xiaomi Mi 10 to Realme Narzo series have been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. But then there’s OnePlus that doesn’t seem to be affected despite the global crisis. The smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the OnePlus 8 series globally including India on April 14.

Of course the launch event of the OnePlus 8 series will be held online. You can watch the online launch event on OnePlus’ official YouTube channel as well as social media platforms. The India timing of the OnePlus 8 launch is set at 8:30PM tomorrow. OnePlus has confirmed the glacier green variant of the OnePlus 8. More colour options to be available.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed some of the important details about the upcoming flagship smartphone. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, with 5G support of course. OnePlus has also revealed that all entire OnePlus 8 series will come with 5G support. The OnePlus 8 is also the company’s first smartphone to come with 120hz screen refresh rate.

