OnePlus 8 series design teased ahead of April 14 launch

The OnePlus 8 series is billed as a massive hit long before Oneplus officially unveils on April 14. The hype around the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is natural – after all, the brand is well known for churning high-quality smartphones. With still a few days left before we see the official launch of the OnePlus 8 series, CEO Pete Lau has revealed the design language of the upcoming phones.

In a post on the OnePlus forums, Lau has confirmed that the new devices use fifth-generation matte frosted glass on the back of the OnePlus 8 series, compete with a gradient effect. Lau says the Shenzhen-based company experimented over 300 colour and texture combinations before settling for the final design.

In a video shared by Lau (below), it is clearly visible that the OnePlus 8 will be made available in the Glacian Green colour option. OnePlus 8 will adopt the curved 3D glass design which is said to provide a comfortable grip and thinner profile.

Separately, Lau also teased the camera setup on the OnePlus 8 camera. In a tweet, the OnePlus CEO shared night shots from the phone next to an unnamed rival flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to feature an improved camera with a 3X optical zoom, 30X digital zoom, and a brand new night portrait mode.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it is bringing wireless charging to the OnePlus 8 series. The company has promised wireless charging output of 30W. The OnePlus 8 series will feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G, a 120Hz screen, UFS 3.0, and LPDDR5 RAM.

Oneplus has been teasing its upcoming Oneplus 8 series for the past few days. This year, however, there is a pressure on OnePlus to maintain its market share in the high-end of the smartphone market. The BBK-brand is facing tough competition from Apple and Samsung in the premium smartphone market, especially in India.

