OnePlus 8 series could bring three phones: OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro expected

OnePlus 8 series is already in the work. This has been revealed by several rumours and leaks coming from various sources. Past leaks of the OnePlus 8 series revealed vague details about the phone. But now, for the first time, comes a leak that reveals some concrete details about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. This one is undoubtedly the biggest OnePlus 8 series leak we have seen so far. It comes from a user on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site.

On Tuesday, the Weibo user posted some key details about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. According to the user, in 2020 the company will launch three smartphones under its OnePlus 8 series. The phones are expected to be OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. It should be noted that the company is yet to confirm the OnePlus 8 series. So, take this information with a pinch of salt.

In addition to confirming the new series and revealing the name of OnePlus 8 series phones, the Weibo user also detailed some key specifications of all the three phones. Looks like the OnePlus 8 Lite will be the most interesting phone of the series and it is clearly because of its price. The leak reveals that the OnePlus 8 Lite will be an entry level smartphone, which is the first for the company.

Several rumours in the past suggested that OnePlus will soon launch a mid-range smartphone to cater consumers with low budget. Looks like the rumours were (somewhat) true as OnePlus 8 Lite is reportedly in development.

Low-cost OnePlus phone is coming

Last year Apple started the series of low-budget iPhones with the launch of iPhone XR, which is followed by iPhone 11 this year. Both the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have proved to be very successful for Apple. In fact, the iPhone XR has become the best selling smartphone in Q3 2019, according to Counterpoint research. OnePlus is implementing Apple’s strategy by launching its first ever low-cost smartphone, which is said to be the OnePlus 8 Lite. For the first time specs of the OnePlus 8 Lite have leaked online. It comes from the same Weibo user.

The leak suggests that OnePlus 8 Lite will come with low key specs and the price of the phone will be the biggest highlight of it. The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to come packed with MediaTek processor instead of Qualcomm paired with up to 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The leak reveals that the Lite version of the OnePlus 8 will come with 4000 mAh battery with 30W warp charging, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 90hz refresh rate, three rear cameras including 48MP main sensor + 16MP ultra wide sensor + 12MP telephoto lens. No further details about the OnePlus 8 Lite have been revealed.

OnePlus 8: Successor to OnePlus 7

Coming to the OnePlus 7 successor now. The OnePlus 8. According to the leak, the OnePlus 8 will go for Qualcomm and not MediaTek chipset. The OnePlus 8 is expected to be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 865 processor. The leak also specifies that the OnePlus 8 will come with X55 5G modem from Qualcomm but there are no details whether the OnePlus 8 series phones will be 5G enabled or not.

The OnePlus 8 is expected to come with up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4000mAh battery, 30W Warp Charging support, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, a 32-megapixel front camera, and triple rear cameras including 64MP main camera, 20MP ultra-wide lens and 12MP telephoto lens. The leak suggests that the OnePlus 8 will include a punch hole on the screen and offer improved viewing experience.

OnePlus 8 Pro will be a big upgrade

As the name suggests, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the top-end model of the next OnePlus series. The leak reveals that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro version is said to come with two cameras on the front and four on the rear panel. According to the leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro will include a main 64MP camera, 20MP ultrawide lens and 12MP telephoto lens on the rear panel, while the fourth one is said to be a Time of Flight sensor.

For now, there are no details about the front camera setup of the phone yet. the leak also reveals that the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to come with a 4500mAh battery with 50W warp charging support.

