OnePlus 8 series sale begins on May 29: Launch offers, India price of all variants, more

OnePlus 8 series launched last month in the country and in the global markets will be available for purchase in India on May 29. The wait has been really long but the company has finally revealed the availability details of its latest flagship series. Both OnePlus phones will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, oneplus.in and select OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

For consumers who can’t wait OnePlus is hosting a special early access sale on May 18 during which the OnePlus 8 will be made available in limited quantity starting at 2pm on Amazon.in. The devices have been available for pre-order for quite some time now. The smartphone manufacturer has also announced new launch offers for the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus 8 series 5G: Launch offers, discounts, and cashbacks

OnePlus has announced several launch offers for the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G. Starting May 29 State Bank of India (SBI) credit card users will get Rs 3,000 instant discount on purchasing the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G and Rs 2,000 instant discount on buying the OnePlus 8 5G.

Here are the specifications of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

The company is also offering up to 12 months no cost EMI across oneplus.in and Amazon.in on purchase using popular bank debit and credit cards. Additionally, users will also be able to avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI at no extra cost across all online and offline channels on purchase with SBI Credit Cards. Bajaj Finance users will also be able to purchase the devices at one-third of the total value, while paying the remaining amount at low monthly installments over the course of 12 months.

OnePlus has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer benefits worth Rs 6000 including Rs 150 off on 40 prepaid recharges of Rs 349 with Jio.

OnePlus 8 series 5G: Price in India, all variants

OnePlus 8 5G comes in three colour options: Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow. The OnePlus 8 5G base model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage in Glacial Green colour is priced at Rs 41,999 and will be available on Amazon.in. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the OnePlus 8 5G comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green, at a price of Rs 44,999. This model will be available in all online and offline channels. The top-end model of the OnePlus 8 5G with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes in three colours: Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow and is priced at Rs 49,999. This model of the phone will also be available on all online and offline channels.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 54,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 59,999. The phone also comes in three colour options: Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue. Additionally, special pop-up bundle edition of the OnePlus 8 (8GB + 128GB) and OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB + 256GB) will be available at Rs 45,999 and 60,999, respectively. Both the phones will be available across all online and offline channels. The special pop-up bundle edition is only available for Red cable club members.

OnePlus 8 series pop-up bundle edition details

The limited-edition pop-up bundle of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come along with a pair of Bullets Wireless Z (Black) earphones, a Cyan Bumper Case and a Karbon Bumper Case at just Rs 1000 over and above the retail price of the OnePlus 8 Series device.

The pop-up bundle will open up for an exclusive sale for Red Cable Club members on May 28. Notably, the Pop Up Bundle is a limited series and will be available for purchase through invite codes only. OnePlus will reveal details of invite codes very soon. The company confirms that the limited edition pop up bundle will be available on select channels in the days to come.

All OnePlus Red Cable Club members will get several benefits on purchase of the OnePlus 8 series including extended warranty, 50 per cent discount on battery replacement and assured buyback rates, 50 GB worth of free OnePlus Cloud storage for 12 months and other exciting partner benefits. The members will also get an additional 10 per cent off on screen protection.

OnePlus 8 series ‘made-in-India’

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices are being manufactured at the company’s Noida factory where the operation resumed last week after the announcement of the third phase of lockdown.

OnePlus India General Manager Vikas Agarwal told IANS that the company resumed operations in the Noida facility last week itself “in line with the health safety regulations laid out by the government”. He further noted that the company has “resumed services” in some standalone customer service centers across 18 cities “while aligning with the government advisory and guidelines on health safety measures.”

Both the OnePlus 8 series phones are made in India and commenting on it Agarwal told the publication “with our growing business success in the Indian market, OnePlus has been increasingly investing in India in line with its commitment to delve deeper into its ‘Make in India’ strategy.”

