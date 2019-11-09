OnePlus 8 Pro to sport 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro globally. Now, we have already started hearing rumours and reports regarding the next generation OnePlus 8 smartphone series. It is now being said that the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display.

This was revealed by the tipster, Max J on Twitter, along with the quote ‘Be a “pro”’. In that tweet, he did not mention any specific device, which led to people wondering if it was the Samsung Galaxy S11 that was going to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, in the comments, he clarified that he was talking about the next OnePlus smartphone.

As of now, all of the current generation OnePlus smartphones come with a 90Hz refresh rate, so it is not surprising that the company has decided to add a 120Hz display to its next generation smartphone.

It is being said that the company, just like the OnePlus 7T Pro will be using a QHD+ resolution panel. It similarly will also have curved display edges.

The company hasn’t provided any details regarding its next generation smartphone series as of now, so we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt.

To recall, at the OnePlus 7T India launch the company announced that it will from now on provide a 90Hz fluid display on all of its smartphones. The first smartphone to launch with a 120Hz display was the Asus ROG Phone 2, which came with a full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED HDR display.