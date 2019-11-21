OnePlus 8 Pro sketches reveal quad-camera setup, dual punch-hole notch

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 8 Pro sometime in the first half of next year, but the alleged sketches of the flagship smartphone have already leaked online. The diagrams, obtained by True-Tech, show the soon-to-launch high-end phone with four rear-facing cameras as well as a dual punch-hole notch on the front.

The alleged diagrams give us a rare look at the device which is yet to be formally launched. And going by the leaked OnePlus 8 Pro diagrams, the smartphone does look slightly different than the OnePlus 7 Pro. First thing first, there are four cameras on the back of the handset, accompanying a dual-tone LED flash and laser autofocus. As leaks suggest, the fourth lens is going to be a Time-of-flight (ToF) sensor.

The drawings also suggest OnePlus will ditch a pop-up selfie camera seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro. Instead, OnePlus 8 Pro will have dual-lens, hole-punch notch on the top left corner of the screen. Samsung Galaxy S10+, too, comes with a dual punch-hole notch that houses a dual front-facing camera setup.

Meanwhile, expect only subtle upgrades for the OnePlus 8 Pro as far as the specifications go. Features like AMOLED display should be there, along with the Snapdragon 865 processor and at least 8GB RAM. The phone should run OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10. Along with the OnePlus 8 Pro, we can expect the launch of OnePlus 8.

It’s also believed that OnePlus will debut its first-ever smartwatch in the first half of next year. The smartwatch will reportedly rival Apple Watch Series 5.