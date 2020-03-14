Robert Downey Jr spotted holding the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro

Sam Jones had posted the new photo on his Instagram, however, it was soon taken down. Hinting that it might have wrongly been posted. Sam Jones had posted the new photo on his Instagram, however, it was soon taken down. Hinting that it might have wrongly been posted.

OnePlus will soon be launching its next-generation OnePlus 8-series of smartphones. Till date, we have got to see a number of leaks for the series, but this one is a bit special as this time it comes from the brand’s own ambassador, Robert Downey Jr.

Sam Jones had posted the new photo on his Instagram, however, it was soon taken down. Since then the image has been posted on various Robert Downey Jr fan pages. In the image, he can be seen holding a new OnePlus phone, which many are speculating to be the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Only the back panel of the device is visible in the image, in which we can see a centrally placed camera module, just like the OnePlus 7T Pro. We can also see a series of sensors running parallel to the left of the module.

It is being speculated that the image was clicked on the set for OnePlus 8 series advertisements.

Apart from this, leakster Max J, has posted a banner showing that the launch date of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series on April 15. This time along just like other smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus might also have an online-only launch event, which will be streamed on its official YouTube channel and social media handles.

According to earlier reports, OnePlus will be launching three models under its upcoming device series, allegedly called the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and will support dual-band 5G. It is also being said that these might be the first smartphones from the company to feature wireless charging.

