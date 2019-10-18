OnePlus 8 Pro leaked image shows punch-hole camera on the front

OnePlus 7T Pro just launched in the market, but the leaks cycle has already moved on to imagining what the OnePlus 8 phones will look like. In a set of new images posted by 91Mobiles and Onleaks, we can see that the OnePlus 8 Pro will mark a radical design change compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The images shows that the OnePlus 8 Pro gets a punch hole camera on the front, instead of the pop-up selfie camera that we see on the current generation of the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro. The punch-hole camera is what we have seen on the Galaxy S10 series and the Note 10, the Motorola One Vision, Honor 20 to name a few.

The report also notes that the OnePlus 8 Pro’s display will be slightly bigger at 6.65-inches compared to the 6.5-inch screen on the OnePlus 7 Pro series. The 90Hz refresh rate will continue, given OnePlus also introduced this on the OnePlus 7T and the Pro series already had this feature. This phone will continue with the dual-curved display as well.

The back panel of the OnePlus 8 Pro’s image render shows three cameras arranged vertically and there’s a fourth 3D ToF sensor placed next to the camera module. The ToF or Time Flight sensor will help with 3D photography, AR tasks, etc. According to the report, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have the following dimensions: 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm.

Check out Onleaks’ tweet below

And here comes your very first and early look at the #OnePlus8Pro! 360* video + gorgeous 5K rendres + dimensions, on behalf of my friends over at @91mobiles -> https://t.co/6Z8XKEPcMv pic.twitter.com/NVAmUCgXh9 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 18, 2019

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier indicated that the company could introduce a permanent 5G version on the next phone. He also said that the company had no plans of introducing a foldable phone as they could not see a use case for it.

While these are early renders and cannot be taken as a confirmation, it would not be surprising if OnePlus does change the front design for its next phone. The pop-up selfie camera, while ensures the screen can maintain its symmetry, is also prone to wear and tear. That would explain why OnePlus might go for a punch hole camera this time. Again we will only know what the OnePlus 8 Pro looks like when it launches in May 2020.