OnePlus 8 Pro could have this interesting feature that old OnePlus phones missed

OnePlus is silent for a while now. The last phone that the company launched was the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro. Rumours now suggest that the next OnePlus phone series is going to arrive very soon and it is said to be the OnePlus 8 series. Under this series, the Chinese smartphone maker is likely to bring three smartphones namely OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus 8 Pro. The most expensive of them all will be the OnePlus 8 Pro. Ahead of the launch almost everything has been revealed about the OnePlus 8 series.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to be the company’s first affordable smartphone while the OnePlus 8 will succeed the OnePlus 7 from last year. The most feature packed smartphone of this series will be the OnePlus 8 Pro. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.5 inch AMOLED screen, flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, triple cameras on the back, 32MP selfie camera, a massive battery, among others.

Besides the flagship features, what will be even more interesting to see in the upcoming OnePlus phone will be an official IP rating. A popular leakster Max J. (twitter name @MaxJmb) took to twitter to reveal that the next OnePlus phone will come with an official IP rating, meaning for the first ever time a OnePlus phone will be water and dust resistant.

It is currently unclear whether the IP rating will be limited just to the Pro version or the cheaper OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Lite will also support it. We would like to see all three upcoming OnePlus phones to come with IP rating. This is a feature that OnePlus fans have been craving for for a very very long time.

OnePlus 8 Pro: What we know so far

Like every year, almost everything has been revealed about the upcoming OnePlus before the launch. We already know everything about the OnePlus 8 series and as said before the 8 Pro will be the most feature packed out of the three.

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come packed with a big AMOLED display with a hole punch on the left side. This is the first time that a OnePlus phone will come with such a screen design. Previously we have seen OnePlus phones with notch and pop-up camera.

When will OnePlus 8 series launch?

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come with a 6.5 inch AMOLED screen with 120hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. On the camera front the OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to sport three sensors on the back including a 60MP main camera, 16MP wide angle lens, 13MP telephoto lens and also a 3D ToF sensor. On the front the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to pack a 32MP selfie camera with Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor. Leaks also suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a massive 4500 mAh with 50W fast charging support.

Among the three phones the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to be the most expensive one. Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be priced around $799 which roughly translates around 58,000. OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the OnePlus 8 series but rumours suggest that the phone will launch around April this year. Usually India is the first country to get new OnePlus phones and the ritual can continue with the OnePlus 8 series as well.

