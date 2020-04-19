OnePlus 8 series India price announced, starts at 41,999

OnePlus announced the India pricing of the OnePlus 8 series. OnePlus announced the India pricing of the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus has announced the India pricing of its all-new OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is priced at Rs 44,999 whereas the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 49,999.

The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at Rs 54,999 for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model. The newly announced Bullets Wireless Z is priced at Rs 1,999.

The India pricing of the 5G lineup from OnePlus is much lower than the US pricing where the OnePlus 8 starts at $699 (around Rs 53,000) while the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 (around Rs 68,000).

Colour models and availability

The 6GB RAM model of the OnePlus 8 will be available in a single Glacial Green colour via Amazon.in in May 2020. The rest of the lineup will be available via all online and offline channels, however, the availability of colours differs for each storage model.

The 8GB/128GB model of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours. The 12GB/256GB model of the OnePlus 8 will be available in three colours including the Interstellar Glow whereas the 12GB/256GB model of the OnePlus 8 Pro’s third colour option is the Ultramarine Blue.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z comes in four colour options– Black, Blue, Mint and Oat. The Bullets Wireless Z will also go on sale starting May 2020. Users can head over to Amazon India website and click on /Notify Me’ for real-time updates on sale and availability of the OnePlus 8 series and the Bullets Wireless Z.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole to house the 16MP selfie camera. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with X55 modem for 5G connectivity.

The device sports a quad-rear camera setup carrying a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with a 48MP ultrawide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP colour filter camera. OnePlus 8 Pro is backed by a 4,510mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, 30W fast wireless charging support with its proprietary wireless charger, as well as reverse charging support. The phone runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The OnePlus 8 features a slightly smaller 6.55-inch punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. There is a triple camera setup on the back carrying a 48MP primary lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens. The device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Rest of the specifications of the OnePlus 8 are the same as the Pro model.

