OnePlus 8 Pro could be the brand’s first smartphone with wireless charging

The idea of wireless charging is to charge your smartphone by simply placing it on a wireless charging pad that’s connected to power. The idea of wireless charging is to charge your smartphone by simply placing it on a wireless charging pad that’s connected to power.

When OnePlus releases the OnePlus 8 Pro in the first half of 2020, it will be the first smartphone from the brand to offer wireless charging. This has been a long-awaited feature, because most flagship Android smartphones have supported wireless charging for quite some time. Max J teased on Twitter revealed that OnePlus 8 Pro would support wireless charging.

If the news is true, it would mark a shift in strategy for the brand. Previously, OnePlus has always said that the wireless charging tech is slow to its own fast-charging wired solution. Looks like OnePlus has changed its mind and the brand is finally ready to bring wireless charging to its first smartphone.

And the reason for a change in mind could be linked to the 30W wireless VOOC charging, which is being developed by OnePlus’ sister brand, Oppo. Just last year, Oppo launched its own super-fast charging wireless technology. The 30W wireless VOOC charging is equivalent to the 30W Warp Charge currently offered by OnePlus through the traditional wired method of charging. It’s likely that OnePlus will use the same super-fast charging wireless technology developed by Oppo.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What is wireless charging?

The idea of wireless charging is to charge your smartphone by simply placing it on a wireless charging pad that’s connected to power. The only downside of wireless charging is that it may not be as fast as plugging a smartphone into a power outlet using a cable. But yes, it does offer convenience that comes from adding wireless charging to a phone.

Must read| What OnePlus has in store in 2020

There are a number of Qi-compatible power mats are available in the market. Not just Android phones, iPhones too support wireless charging. In 2017, Apple released the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, the first two iPhones that offered wireless charging. Since then, every new iPhone supports the Qi standard, which offers wireless charging.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd